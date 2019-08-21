Last-Minute Pact Spares Mexican Tomatoes From Tariffs

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Imported Mexican tomatoes were spared from a double-digit tariff after the U.S. Department of Commerce struck a deal with Mexican growers on Tuesday night and halted its anti-dumping investigation. Commerce agreed to suspend its 23-year-old probe into whether Mexican tomato producers are selling their products in the U.S. too cheaply, and in return, those producers agreed to minimum price thresholds for their U.S. sales. The U.S. government will also increase its inspections of tomatoes coming over the southwest border to prevent "low-quality" tomatoes from entering the market, Commerce said. "After intensive discussions with all parties, we initialed a new draft suspension...

