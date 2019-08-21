Coal Export Facility Land Deal Rightly Axed, Wash. Court Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court on Tuesday overturned a lower court and said a state agency acted within its authority when it denied an Alcoa Corp. subsidiary's bid to sublease state land to a company that wanted to build the largest coal export facility on the West Coast. The state's Department of Natural Resources did not act arbitrarily when it cited financial and reputational concerns and denied Alcoa subsidiary Northwest Alloys Inc.'s bid to sublease state lands to Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview LLC, which had plans to operate a coal export terminal, the three-judge Court of Appeals panel said. The panel said the...

