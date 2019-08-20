Gibson Dunn Reps Playboy Writer Fighting White House Ban

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Playboy magazine's White House correspondent has tapped Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to represent him in a lawsuit accusing Trump administration officials of violating the Constitution by revoking his press credentials, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., federal court. Brian Karem's lawsuit challenges White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham's decision to temporarily yank his "hard pass" in the wake of a public confrontation with a former administration official after a Rose Garden event last month. "We are confident that the administration's latest punitive and lawless action against a journalist will not stand, and we look forward to our...

