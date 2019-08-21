SEC Guidance Could Subject Proxy Firms To Closer Scrutiny

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A divided Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved guidance clarifying how investors should rely on proxy advisory firms when making voting decisions, a move welcomed by business interests but panned by certain investor advocates. The commission voted 3-2 on two separate items, which taken together could subject proxy advisory firms to tighter regulatory scrutiny. Democratic appointees Robert Jackson and Allison Herren Lee dissented on both votes, concerned that the measures could harm the quality of advice to shareholders. The role of proxy advisory firms, which provide institutional investors voting advice on corporate ballot items and elections, has been a flashpoint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS