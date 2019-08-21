Building Materials Maker Beats Ex-Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has tossed a former Louisiana-Pacific employee’s suit alleging that he was subjected to racial slurs and racist imagery in the workplace and eventually fired because he is black, finding the worker didn't adequately support his claims of a hostile work environment. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell held that James Parks didn’t establish that the conduct he alleged was “severe or pervasive” enough to successfully plead a hostile work environment claim against Louisiana-Pacific Corp. under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The judge said that he couldn’t consider in his analysis Parks’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS