Fla. Power Hopes To Zap AT&T Dismissal Bid In Pole Rent Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Florida Power & Light Co. wants a Florida federal judge to reject AT&T's effort to ditch a $20 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid utility pole rents, saying the telecom is trying to argue its way into a "performance-free zone" that shields it from contractual duties. FPL and the phone giant are locked in a bitter dispute over the fees the utility charges for use of thousands of poles across the Sunshine State, and which AT&T is currently challenging before the Federal Communications Commission. AT&T says it made a payment to the utility, the day before it was served FPL's suit, when...

