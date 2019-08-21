Tomato Suit Is Outside Importer's Policy, Insurer Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Twin City Fire Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday for a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify an importer of Italian foods in a proposed class action claiming the company misrepresented the quality of its canned tomatoes. Twin City’s lawsuit claims none of the three $7 million policies it issued Chicago-based Isola Imports Inc. since 2013 apply to the consumer claims the company is fighting in Missouri state court. Isola has asked Twin City to defend and indemnify it in the underlying suit, but the insurer has declined to cover the claims and instead asked...

