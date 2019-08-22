Failure To Mention Tax In Stakeholder Model Raises Eyebrows

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Business Roundtable has dropped its longstanding commitment to maximization of shareholder value in favor of a stakeholder model intended to promote social responsibility — a move that puzzled observers because of its failure to mention tax planning. The Bank of America Plaza building in Los Angeles towers over passersby. At least one observer said a new model for corporations set out Monday in a statement by the Business Roundtable did not go far enough. (AP) The Business Roundtable, an association of American CEOs, released its “Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation” on Monday. The new model it describes considers the interests of not just shareholders,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS