Cancer-Focused Biotech Lands $79.5M Series B Round

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Oncorus, a biotechnology company focused on cancer treatments, on Wednesday said it landed $79.5 million in its latest funding round, which will be used to advance its lead drug candidate to its clinical stages. Massachusetts-based Oncorus Inc. said its Series B financing was oversubscribed and saw contributions from Cowen Healthcare Investments and Perceptive Advisors, among others. Oncorus said it plans to use the funding to push ONCR-177, which aims to treat solid tumors, into the clinic in early 2020. "We intend to use the proceeds from this oversubscribed financing to support our advancement of novel, proprietary intratumoral and intravenous approaches with...

