Philly Judge's Alleged Mean Streak Leads To Ethics Charges

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia County judge has been slapped with ethics charges accusing her of displaying a nasty courtroom demeanor that left one lawyer facing sanctions and kept a mother from testifying in a case over whether to terminate her parental rights. The state’s Judicial Conduct Board said in a nearly 70-page complaint lodged Tuesday that Judge Lyris Younge’s behavior violated ethics rules requiring members of the bench to display impartiality and fairness, to conduct hearings with patience, dignity and courtesy, and to give all parties involved in legal proceedings a chance to be heard. “While presiding over cases in family court, Judge...

