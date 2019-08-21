Pembina Snaps Up Kinder Morgan Canada, Pipeline For $3.3B

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. said Wednesday it has agreed to pay a combined CA$4.35 billion ($3.28 billion) to buy Kinder Morgan Canada and part of the Cochin pipeline in a deal that values the Kinder Morgan Inc. unit at CA$2.3 billion. Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Kean said in a separate statement that the deal comes after the Canadian transportation and midstream services company made an attractive offer for the business two months after the closing of a KMC strategic review in May that did not lead to an “acceptable transaction.” According to the companies’ statements, Pembina’s board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS