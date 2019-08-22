Fed Banks Defend Ability To Bring PTAB Challenges

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve banks have urged the Federal Circuit to uphold Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two check-processing patents, saying they are not federal agencies banned from filing patent challenges under a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Following the high court's June decision that a government is not a "person" that can challenge patents under the America Invents Act, Bozeman Financial LLC asked the circuit court earlier this month to throw out the board's decisions invalidating two of its patents for verifying checks that had been challenged by the 12 district banks of the Federal Reserve system. Because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS