Tilton Fails To Convince Judge To Toss Bank's Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has refused to grant an early exit to investment manager Lynn Tilton in a German bank's $45 million fraud suit against her and her Patriarch Partners companies, saying Tuesday that there are still disputed issues of fact. Tilton and Patriarch had argued that the claims brought by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB, were time-barred, but Justice Joel M. Cohen rejected her summary judgment bid, finding that there was not conclusive evidence that the bank knew about the purported fraud at the time Tilton said it did. “Defendants have not put forward incontrovertible evidence that the marketing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS