Trustee Still Unimpressed By McKinsey App In Coal Co. Ch. 11

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog and McKinsey & Co. foe Jay Alix have both told a Texas bankruptcy court that McKinsey's latest submission to be labeled as an adviser in the Westmoreland Coal Co. Chapter 11 is still not up to snuff. Both acting U.S. Trustee Henry G. Hobbs Jr. and an Alix-created company asked the court this week to reject McKinsey's latest disclosure statement in the case, with Hobbs calling the disclosures inadequate and Alix claiming McKinsey has too many conflicts of interest to be an unbiased adviser. Acting through the purpose-built entity Mar-Bow Value Partners LLC, Alix — the retired...

