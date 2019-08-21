NJ Schools Can't Pay Teachers For Full-Time Union Work

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Public school teachers who take time off from the classroom to serve their union full time can't collect their regular salaries, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Wednesday, handing a victory to two taxpayers who claimed the teachers union contract was unconstitutional and violated state law. A three-judge Appellate Division panel held that a state statute called Title 18A doesn't allow union leaders to get paid full teacher salaries and benefits as they work full time for the union, and that the Jersey City teachers' collective bargaining agreement saying otherwise is "unenforceable" and against public policy. The panel said the school...

