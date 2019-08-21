Fed. Circ. Temporarily Trims L'Oreal Injunction In $50M Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- A day after L'Oreal USA Inc. was ordered to pay nearly $50 million for misappropriating trade secrets and infringing patents belonging to a hair care rival, the Federal Circuit on Wednesday issued a short-term stay that will allow L'Oreal to keep making and selling some of the disputed products. L’Oreal had argued that Friday’s permanent injunction was overly broad, barring it from selling products that wouldn’t infringe any patents. The stay, issued in a per curiam order, would allow L’Oreal to make and sell those noninfringing products, while still clamping down on current formulations that infringe Olaplex LLC’s intellectual property....

