Pa. DEP Yanks Local Group's Pipeline Oversight Powers

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday it is revoking the Beaver County Conservation District's permitting and inspection authority under an erosion and sediment control program following a review sparked by a pipeline explosion in September 2018. The department said in its letter to the county that its decision to dial back the program comes after an evaluation yielded results indicating that staff was inadequately trained and highlighted an "almost complete lack of review of permit review documentation." The decision comes after the department's review of Beaver County's inspection unit following the explosion of ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC's Revolution pipeline found violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS