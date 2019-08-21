Fed. Circ. Says Alice Dooms Part Of $20M Garage Door Award

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday invalidated one of two Chamberlain Group Inc. patents a jury found were infringed by the maker of Ryobi garage door openers, ruling the patent covers only an abstract idea and ordering the recalculation of Chamberlain’s nearly $20 million award. In a 15-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that Chamberlain’s U.S. Patent No. 7,224,275 was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling for claiming only the patent-ineligible abstract idea of “wirelessly communicating status information about a system," agreeing with accused infringer Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. The patent, which was the basis of the vast majority of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS