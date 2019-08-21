France Clears Ineos' €100M Deal For Soccer Club

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- France's competition authority on Wednesday cleared chemical giant Ineos' reported €100 million ($111 million) purchase of a soccer club in Nice, marking the first transaction involving a soccer club reviewed by the agency. The Autorité de la concurrence said in a statement that it has cleared Ineos’ purchase of SASP Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice Côte d'Azur, the soccer club known as OGC Nice, without any conditions. The U.K.-based chemical supplier also owns FC Lausanne-Sport, a soccer club based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Terms of the OGC Nice deal have not been disclosed, but press reports peg the purchase price at €100...

