RPS Ventures Helps PayPal-Backed Microloan Co. Nab $110M

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Tala, an app that aims to quickly secure small loans for individuals, announced Wednesday that it raised $110 million in a financing round led by RPS Ventures that again garnered support from PayPal Ventures. RPS Ventures led the Series D financing round and was joined by GGV Capital and existing investors IVP, Revolution Growth, Lowercase Capital, Data Collective VC, Thomvest Ventures and PayPal Ventures. The Santa Monica, California-based microcredit company said it plans to use the infusion of capital to help expand its global presence and workforce. “We’ll use this funding to advance our mission by expanding in India and other...

