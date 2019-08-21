VA Sued Over Alleged Failure To Record Ex-Secretary's Emails

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Two watchdog groups sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday, claiming it shirked its legal duty to chase emails sent between a former VA secretary and a group accused of acting as "shadow rulers" of the agency. Although the agency was aware that VA business was being discussed between former VA Secretary David Shulkin and three associates of President Donald Trump — all members of the president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida — using a private email account against VA policy, the agency has failed to initiate an enforcement action to recover those records, American Oversight and the Democracy Forward Foundation said...

