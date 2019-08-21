EPA Sued By New York For Declaring GE Hudson Work Done

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- New York state accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday of prematurely giving General Electric Co. a certificate of completion for its work cleaning up the Hudson River of polychlorinated biphenyl contamination. New York told a federal court that recent studies of PCB levels in fish in the Hudson River were well above important benchmarks established in 2002. Despite never finding that the dredging work GE performed to remove PCBs from the Hudson River was protective to human health, the federal government still issued a certificate that prevents GE from facing lawsuits that could be brought to force the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS