Landlords Say Coal Co. Is Overreaching In Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A pair of Blackhawk Mining LLC's landlords are objecting to the coal company's Chapter 11 plan, saying the company still owes them money and that the plan would burden them with prepetition liability for the mines on their property. Five owners of the land that Blackhawk mines coal from filed objections Tuesday arguing the company can't assume the leases until they catch up on about $3.5 million in lease payments. Two owners further argued the plan's liability release provisions relieve Blackhawk of prepetition liability for mine operations, effectively shifting the liability to the landowners. "The plan's inclusion of such provisions is...

