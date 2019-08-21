Senate Dems Push Arms Control Provisions In Defense Bill

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A group of Senate Democrats are calling for an extension of an arms control deal between the U.S. and Russia and seeking to block deployment of a nuclear warhead with provisions in the defense policy bill for the 2020 fiscal year. Presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and 17 other lawmakers said in a Tuesday letter to the leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee that the W76-2 low-yield nuclear warhead is dangerous, costly and unnecessary, and that an extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Russia, currently scheduled to expire in February 2021, would help the Trump administration...

