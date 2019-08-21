CBD Producer Says Ex-VP Lied About Having An Equity Stake

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Folium Biosciences, a Colorado-based wholesaler of hemp-derived CBD, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Colorado federal court that a terminated, briefly employed vice president has falsely claimed to have an equity stake in the company. Whole Hemp Co., which does business as Folium and bills itself as the largest vertically integrated manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD oil in North America, is seeking a declaratory judgment affirming that former Vice President Dale Takio has no equity stake and is "not entitled to any distribution, buyout, consideration or other thing of value" from the company. Folium is accusing Takio of wrongfully laying claim...

