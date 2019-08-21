Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Didn't Violate Arthrex's Rights

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating part of an Arthrex suture anchor patent, finding that “minor variations” between the language used in Smith & Nephew’s petition and the board’s decision didn’t warrant a reversal. The court, in a precedential opinion, said the PTAB did not violate Arthrex’s procedural rights and change theories during the course of the inter partes review. Although the PTAB used wording slightly different from what was in Smith & Nephew's petition, the court said the board’s decision relied on the same theory of obviousness. “The mere fact that the...

