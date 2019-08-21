Stillwater Deal Price In $2.2B Sale Upheld In Chancery

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The $18 per share price paid for the Stillwater Mining Co. in its $2.2 billion sale to a South African mining company in 2017 was the fair value of the business, the Delaware Chancery Court declared Wednesday, rejecting a suit by two big investors seeking a 43.9% higher payout. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster’s 142-page post-trial finding that Stillwater’s unadjusted sale price to Sibanye Gold Ltd. was fair marked the second time this month that his court landed squarely on the original sale amount in a major appraisal proceeding and well below the $25.91 per share sought by the investors who...

