Secondhand Clothing Startup Receives $175M From Investors

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A digital platform for the sale of secondhand clothes called thredUP has received a capital infusion of $175 million from a group led by Park West Asset Management and Irving Investors, the California-based startup said Wednesday. The investment round also included participation from existing thredUP investors, including Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, Upfront Ventures, Highland Capital Partners and Redpoint Ventures, according to a Wednesday blog post from thredUP. Formed in 2009, San Francisco-headquartered thredUP has now raised more than $300 million to date, including a previously undisclosed investment of $75 million that the company received last year, thredUP said. James Reinhart, thredUP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS