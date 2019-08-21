Crypto Addresses Blacklisted In OFAC Fentanyl Sanctions

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Three Chinese nationals alleged to have violated drug smuggling and money laundering laws were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday, in an action that saw cryptocurrency addresses blacklisted by the agency for the second time. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified Fujing Zheng and Xiaobing Yan as foreign drug dealers of note under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and designated Zheng's father Guanghua Zheng for his help in Zheng's drug trafficking operation. Qinsheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a Chinese entity operated by owned by Fujing Zheng, was also sanctioned by OFAC. The Zhengs are alleged to have...

