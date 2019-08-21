Warren Presses Wells Fargo On Closed Account Fees Report

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has called on Wells Fargo to explain itself after a recent report that the bank allowed ostensibly closed customer accounts to remain active and accrue overdraft fees from incoming charges, saying the allegations suggest the bank "is still fundamentally broken." In a letter released Wednesday, Warren submitted a host of questions to Wells Fargo & Co.'s interim CEO seeking more information about its purported issues with overdraft fees hitting accounts that were supposed to have been closed. Among other things, the Massachusetts lawmaker is requesting details on how long bank leaders have known about the alleged practice...

