Trump Rule To Detain Migrant Kids Unlikely To Survive Courts

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s move to lift restrictions on the indefinite detention of immigrant families is unlikely to survive anticipated legal challenges, if courts agree with immigrant advocates that it violates a decades-old agreement, constitutional due process and administrative law. Although acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan defended the final rule, announced Wednesday, as one that ensures the safety and well-being of children, a California federal judge presiding over a case challenging a draft of the rule is expected to find the final version inconsistent with a 1997 federal consent decree known as the Flores settlement agreement, which established bedrock standards of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS