Trump Admin Moves To Indefinitely Detain Immigrant Kids

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday removed a 20-day limit on detaining immigrant children crossing into the U.S., allowing the Department of Homeland Security to detain families together indefinitely. The American Civil Liberties Union described the Trump administration's move to detain families together for longer periods of time as "yet another cruel attack on children.” (AP) The move vacates a 1997 federal consent decree known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, which held that minors cannot be detained for longer than 20 days. That bedrock standard of care forced immigration authorities to either separate children from their parents or release families together on bond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS