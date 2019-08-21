Goldman, Citi and JPM Lead US Banks Funding Fintech Cos.

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. have led U.S. banks in fintech investments since 2012, with a particular focus on payments and capital markets, CB Insights outlined in a report. U.S. banks have been involved in 24 fintech equity deals so far in 2019, following a record 45 deals in 2018, according to a CB Insights report published Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have each been involved in at least two dozen fintech investments since 2012. Goldman Sachs leads the pack with about 70 such investments. Payments and settlement companies like Square, LevelUp and Marqeta have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS