6th Circ. Won't Block Mich. Enforcement Of Gasoline Regs

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to block Michigan officials from enforcing a gasoline-volatility standard that a seller of duty-free gasoline at the U.S.-Canada border claims is unconstitutional, though the panel of judges disagreed on why they believe the state's actions are constitutional. Upholding a Michigan federal court's refusal to enjoin the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development from enforcing the state's so-called Summer Fuel Law, a Sixth Circuit panel said Ammex Inc. — which sells gasoline at its duty-free facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario — isn't likely to succeed in its claims that enforcement of the...

