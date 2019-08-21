Broadcasting Biz Tegna Confirms Apollo's Takeover Interest

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Tegna Inc., a publicly traded U.S. broadcasting company with a market value of almost $3.2 billion, confirmed Wednesday that it has been approached by private equity firm Apollo Global Management about a potential merger. Tysons, Virginia-headquartered Tegna, which operates 51 television stations and four radio stations in 43 U.S. markets, issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that Apollo had expressed interest in a potential transaction. According to Tegna, Apollo first made its interest known via a letter sent in late February that didn’t specify a potential price tag. In June, meanwhile, Apollo offered a different proposal, which would see Tegna combined with...

