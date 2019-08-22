Recycling Co. Tells 9th Circ. Reno Can Grant Monopoly

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A recycling facility operator has backed Reno, Nevada, and others in a suit attacking the city for granting a monopoly for recycling services, telling the Ninth Circuit that recyclable materials count as waste under Nevada state law and so recycling companies can be granted exclusive contracts. Republic Silver State Disposal Inc. filed an amicus brief on Tuesday, arguing that the lower court was right to dismiss the suit brought by Green Solutions Recycling LLC, which it said is trying to claim that recyclables do not count as waste because customers choose to have the company collect it for a fee. "That misinterpretation distorts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS