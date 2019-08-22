Legal Staffing Co. Seeks $100M From Former Subcontractor

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A legal staffing company has sued a former subcontractor for $100 million in New York state court, after the subcontractor allegedly solicited money behind its back and breached a clause promising it wouldn't compete with the primary contractor. Tower Legal Staffing Inc. hired First Derivatives PLC as a subcontractor to do staffing work for Citicorp North America Inc., according to the suit Tower filed Tuesday. However, FD allegedly concealed staffing moves it made and kept millions of dollars for itself without paying any to Tower, breaching an agreement the companies had in writing, Tower said. “FD was concealing placements of staff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS