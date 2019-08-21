Ice Cube Song Straight Outta Copyright, Cries IP Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Ice Cube and his record label along with dozens of other individuals and businesses have been slapped with an infringement suit in Montana federal court claiming that one of the rapper’s recent songs rips 38 seconds of audio from a copyrighted video. ViralHog LLC alleged in court papers Tuesday that O’Shea Jackson Sr., aka Ice Cube; his studio Lench Mob Productions Inc.; and others involved in recording and selling his December album “Everythangs Corrupt” used sound from a video owned by ViralHog of a woman who claims she is Jesus Christ. The delusional behavior of woman in the clip is consistent...

