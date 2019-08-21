Commerce Opens Probe Into Imported Thermoplastic Sheet

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday it will investigate claims by American manufacturers that cheap imported thermoplastic sheet from South Korea, Oman and Mexico is undercutting their business. Commerce opened its anti-dumping probes into the imported polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, sheet, after a group of U.S. manufacturers claimed that producers from those three countries were selling the product in the U.S. at prices below fair market value. The American companies — Minnesota-based Advanced Extrusions Inc., Illinois-based Ex-Tech Plastics Inc. and Pennsylvania-based Multi-Plastics Extrusions Inc. — asked the government to slap tariffs as high as 115% on foreign imports of PET...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS