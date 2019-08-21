Deals Rumor Mill: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Cigna

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is postponing its planned Hong Kong listing, Reuters reported late Tuesday. According to the report, the move to delay the up to $15 billion listing comes amid widespread pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Citing an anonymous source, Reuters reported that a listing, originally planned to take place later this month, could now come in October. Goldman Sachs could sell auto warranty company Safe-Guard Products International, Reuters reported Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the business could be valued at upwards of $1 billion in a deal. According to the report, Goldman Sachs has tapped advisers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS