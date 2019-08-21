Spotify Infringed Eminem's 'Lose Yourself,' Other Tracks: Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Spotify pretended to have a license to stream Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself" and the rapper's other works owned by his publisher Eight Mile Style even though it doesn't have the rights to do so, according to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nashville federal court. Eight Mile asserts in a 32-page complaint that Spotify has "acted deceptively" by pretending to have a license to reproduce or distribute Eminem's music compositions that are owned or controlled by the publisher and that the streaming giant even went so far as to send out "royalty statements" to trick Eight Mile into believing the...

