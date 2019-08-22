Targeted In-Law Put Mexican In Crosshairs, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has vacated a decision to deny a deportation stay for a Mexican man after finding that his familial ties with “El Banana” — a man who slipped out of a drug cartel’s reach — set him in the cartel’s crosshairs. A panel of three judges on Wednesday rejected the Board of Immigration Appeals’ decision that Darvin Daniel Perez-Sanchez was targeted by the Gulf Cartel because of a money debt. Instead, the fact that Perez-Sanchez is the son-in-law of the man with the fruity nickname, who once lost a shipment containing 500 kilograms of cocaine, established plausible grounds for...

