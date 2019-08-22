Drake Hit With Suit Over 'In My Feelings' And 'Nice For What'

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans musician is accusing hip-hop artist Drake and several record labels of illegally sampling his music, telling a federal court that the beat used in the 2018 Drake hits "In My Feelings" and "Nice For What" comes from a copyrighted song he released back in 2000. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Louisiana federal court, musician Samuel Nicholas III said Drake and others stole a beat from Nicholas' 2000 song "Roll Call" for use in two tracks by the hip-hop star off his 2018 album "Scorpion." Nicholas, professionally known as Sam Skully, said he became aware of the alleged infringement...

