Fla. Judge Tosses Suit Against Va. Firm, Doubts RICO Claims

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a complaint Wednesday alleging a Virginia law firm failed to explain conflicts in its dealings with clients in a business venture, saying the suit can be amended but expressing doubt about its racketeering claims. In his 28-page order, U.S. District Judge William F. Jung of the Middle District of Florida tossed all 10 counts brought by Philip Kurlander and Edwin M. Stanton in their lawsuit over their loss of control and diluted equity in a real estate investment venture with attorneys Robert R. Kaplan and Robert R. Kaplan Jr. of Virginia-based Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank...

