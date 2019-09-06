Tax, Wealth Planning Pro Joins Fox Rothschild In Minneapolis

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has announced that a partner from Ballard Spahr LLP joined the firm's tax and wealth planning group in Minneapolis. Robin Tutt previously worked at the private client services group at Ballard Spahr before leaving to join Fox Rothschild, the firm announced on Aug. 21. Tutt's expertise is in developing estate and wealth transfer plans for high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as business succession planning and assistance to trust and estate fiduciaries, the firm said. Tutt told Law360 on Wednesday that she was attracted to Fox Rothschild for the firm's deep bench in taxation and wealth planning....

