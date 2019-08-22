UniCredit Analyst Fights Harassment Firing

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 5:30 PM BST) -- A former UniCredit Bank credit analyst told a London employment tribunal on Thursday that he had been wrongly sacked for allegedly stalking a co-worker, saying the matter was unfairly investigated. Paul Gex, who had worked for UniCredit Bank AG as a senior analyst in London since 2006, claims the bank breached his contract and unfairly dismissed him after a female colleague complained in 2013 that he was acting strangely around her, including staring at and following her. When a member of human resources staff followed up with the complaint, Gex said he didn’t know why the woman would say that, but...

