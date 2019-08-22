Cigna Accuses Drug Abuse Treatment Provider Of Fraud

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Cigna has filed a lawsuit that claims a substance abuse treatment center violated federal benefits law and raked in $1.8 million by seeking payment for unnecessary treatments. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., alongside related entity Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, hit the California-based New Method Wellness Inc. with a multiple-count complaint in Connecticut federal court, claiming the clinic engaged in a scheme to defraud the insurer. Not only did New Method Wellness get reimbursed for rendering services that weren’t necessary for patients, but it also submitted claims for excessive reimbursements to Cigna that didn’t reflect what patients were really charged,...

