Ex-Skadden Atty Helped 'Seed' Ukraine Report, Gates Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Rick Gates, a longtime business associate of Paul Manafort, was unequivocal Thursday on the stand about ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig's dealings with journalists that are at the heart of the federal government's criminal case against the onetime White House counsel. Rick Gates, shown in file photo, gave the jury in the trial of ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig a primer Thursday on the political climate in Ukraine in 2012. (AP) Appearing trim and focused, Gates told a D.C. jury that it was Craig who suggested using a New York Times reporter Craig trusted as part of a detailed public relations plan to "seed"...

