Rulings Warrant Block On Trump Asylum Policy, Groups Say

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups took another shot at halting the Trump administration’s policy to deny asylum to migrants who entered the U.S. at the southern border after traveling through a country besides their own, saying recent developments in the courts warrant reconsideration. Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Human Rights First and nine asylum seekers told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that in the month since the court refused to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent the policy from taking effect, the Ninth Circuit has narrowed a California district judge’s nationwide block on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS