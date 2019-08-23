ND Official Says Tribes Can't Bring Claims Over Voter ID Law

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- North Dakota's secretary of state has pressed a federal judge to toss a suit by two tribes and several individuals challenging a state law that requires proof of a residential address to vote, saying the tribes don’t have standing to sue for their members or as an organization. The Spirit Lake Tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a handful of individuals urged the court earlier this month to preserve their suit opposing the state’s voter-identification law, saying many Native American communities don’t assign residential street addresses and many tribe members may have a hard time securing required identification. North Dakota...

